Several spy photographers and drone operators seem to hang out at Tesla's factories to provide the public with images and video. A recent drone flyover of Tesla's Giga Berlin published by YouTube channel the_wolfpack_berlin reveals a Model Y that appears to have the Deep Blue Metallic paint some German customers have been waiting for.

As you'll learn from the video above, the flyover of Tesla's factory in Germany is lengthy and quite detailed. The entire video runs for just over 30 minutes, and there are lots of areas of interest. However, what seems to be getting the most attention is the segment beginning at around 27:30, where we eventually see a close-up shot of a blue Tesla Model Y, which may be the first of its kind at the German Gigafactory.

The drone photographer flies the camera over an area where the automaker is parking Model Y vehicles with what appear to be paint colors for testing. Tesla recently added new Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red paint colors that you can only get on the Model Y built at Giga Berlin, at least for now.

We've been waiting for some other colors that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk mentioned in the past, and some German customers are hoping to get more traditional Tesla paint colors, such as the Deep Blue Metallic paint that's available on our shores.

While seeing a Model Y with what appears to be the sought-after blue color doesn't suggest it will be available from the German factory right away, the tweet above claims that it's already "orderable." The tweet from Berlinergy also suggests that if you order a German-made Deep Blue Metallic Model Y now, you may be able to take delivery by July or August of 2023.

Teslarati was able to confirm via Germany's online configurator that the Model Y Performance with Deep Blue Metallic paint is expected to be delivered within the upcoming July or August timeframes.

The publication also points out that a Tesla App update from back in October 2021 revealed three upcoming paint colors eventually coming from Giga Berlin. At the time, they were referred to as Abyss Blue Multicoat, Deep Crimson Multicoat, and Mercury Silver Metallic.

It seems that the new Midnight Cherry paint in Germany is likely what was originally called Deep Crimson Multicoat. The new Quicksilver paint is almost certainly the Mercury Silver Metallic, which leaves the Abyss Blue Multicoat, AKA Deep Blue Metallic. Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.