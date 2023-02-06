In January, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by two percent year-over-year to 146,356. This gives hope that this year will be better than 2022.

Results in January 2023:

Ford sales: 140,548 (up 2.0%)

Lincoln sales: 5,808 (up 1.2%)

Total sales: 146,356 (up 2.0%)

Ford started the year by more than doubling its battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales. In January, BEV sales amounted to 5,247 (up 104 percent year-over-year), which is about 3.7 percent of the group's total volume.

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and Ford E-Transit commercial van. Each of them noted a year-over-year sales increase.

Ford BEV sales in the US - January 2023

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.3 percent of the total volume.

BEV sales in 2022:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 39,458 (up 45%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 15,617 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 6,500 (new)

Total: 61,575 (up 127%) and 3.3% share

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 2,264 units in January. As we noted in the past, 2,000+ units appear to be more or less the initial output level of the factory (25,000-30,000 units per year).

In the future, potentially later this year, production and sales might increase to a higher level.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume. With 2,626 sales in January, the model noted a slight 11 percent increase year-over-year, but the result is below the average, from the previous months.

We guess that this might have something to do with the recent price cuts announced at the end of January. Potentially, it was needed to attract more customers.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

In 2022, production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. We don't have the data for January yet.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E. In the future, the output is expected to increase to 270,000 units annually (more than three times higher than in 2022), but the short-term goal is 130,000 (more than 10,000 units per month).

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in January amounted to 357. We expect that this year Ford will continue to sell at least several hundred units per month.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.