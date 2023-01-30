Take A Peek At Droyd's Electric Two-Wheelers For Kids

Getting your kids started on two wheels is quite possibly one of the most exciting thing for any parent. I'm sure it's even more exciting for the youngsters who get their first whiff of freedom on two wheels. Now, I don't have any kids of my own just yet, but I sure know that when I do have kids, I'll be grinning from ear-to-ear seeing them ride a bike for the very first time.

Parents of today's generation of kids are lucky to have a wide selection of kid-focused two-wheelers designed specifically to give youngsters a safe and enjoyable entry to the two-wheeled world. It's not just all bicycles, too. Even kid-focused two-wheelers have benefitted from the increasingly popular e-bike trend.

Take, for example, Droyd, a Southern California-based firm specializing in kid-focused rideables and its lineup of electric two-wheelers designed specifically for youngsters. With more than 20 years of experience in electric mobility, Droyd prides itself in its kid-focused vehicles which provide kids a strong starting point for their two-wheeled journeys.

At present, Droyd has two models on offer. The first is essentially an electric balance bike called the Weeler. Priced at just $400 USD, the weeler is designed for kdis aged six and up, and is designed to let kids plant their feet firmly on the ground while gaining a feel for the balance required in operating a two-wheeled machine. It's packing a 200 watt electric motor on the rear wheel, and can propel your youngster to a top speed of 10 miles per hour. Of course, there are safety measures in place for first-timers, with a Slow-Start function allowing you to set a lower top speed for the Weeler.

Up next, once your kid has grown up a bit and has expressed interest in moving up the two-wheeler game, you can put them on the Blipper, an electric scrambler-style moped that retails for $530 USD. The Blipper is designed for kids aged 13 and up, and features a more powerful 250-watt motor. This means it can hit speeds of up to 12.5 miles per hour. Best of all, it has a battery pack housed in the frame capable of returning up to 12.5 miles on a single charge—perfect for letting your teen explore the neighborhood.