The New Element Bondi Wants To Reinvent The Classic E-Scooter

If you've ever ridden an electric kick scooter before, then chances are you're familiar with the feeling of instability these things give you, especially when riding on less-than-perfect road conditions. Indeed, thanks to scooters' tiny wheels, extremely steep rake angle, and narrow handlebars, it's easy to see why there are so many accidents involving these things—especially when a little booze is thrown into the mix.

Of course, the issue of intoxicated scooter use is a completely different matter altogether, and is obviously (and should be) illegal. Needless to say, as technology advances, more and more manufacturers are reinventing the electric scooter by focusing on safety. Take, for example, the new Element Bondi, an electric scooter designed in the U.K., which puts a new spin on the good old e-scooter.

The first thing you'll notice about the Bondi is that its wheels look like they've been taken off a kid's bicycle. Well, that's because they have—well, sort of. You see, the Bondi rolls on 20 x 3-inch tires—more than twice the size you'd otherwise find on traditional e-scooters. Not only that, the scooter's handlebars are significantly wider, too, providing riders with that much-needed stability. Last but not least, the Element Bondi gets two disc brakes—one on either wheel—to make stopping a much smoother and easier task.

Moving on to the middle of the scooter, the Bondi has a wide floorboard which allows the rider to position their feet beside each other, instead of one in front of the other. Naturally, the symmetrical riding position offers more stability and maneuverability, allowing the rider to immediately plant their feet on the ground at a moment's notice.

Now, let's take a look at some of the technology this scooter brings to the table. Naturally, given the added stability the Bondi throws into the equation, Element was able to fit a more powerful motor than what you'd usually find in regular e-scooters. The Bondi gets a rear hub motor with a 500W nominal power output. It peaks out at 800W, meaning it can hit a top speed of 22 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the 14-Ah battery pack from Bak Power gives the scooter a range of around 30 miles. Charging takes around seven hours.

The Element Bondi was developed in collaboration with independent engineers and Ride + Glide, a U.K.-based electric mobility specialist and retailer. According to Ride + Glide's official website, t's currently priced at £1,669, which translates to approximately $2,066 USD.

