General Motors president Mark Reuss has revealed why an electric C8 Corvette was, for now, avoided. The mild-hybrid Corvette E-Ray was revealed last week and received a largely positive reception. When it was first teased, many thought the E-Ray would be all-electric.

However, instead the E-Ray pairs the regular C8's 495 hp V8 with a 160 hp electric motor - the result being 655 hp and a 2.5 second 0-60 mph time. The E-Ray can also blast down the quarter mile in just 10.4 seconds and has a top speed of around 180 mph. And although it's almost $40,000 more than a base C8, at $104,000 the E-Ray is still considerably less than any other mid-engined 600 hp+ supercar. 

So, why didn't GM bite the bullet and make the E-Ray a full EV? After all, the automaker recently promised to go "all in on EVs" and avoid hybrids. Well, Mark Reuss explained a number of factors were at play when deciding the E-Ray's powertrain.

More On Chevrolet

chevrolet bolt ev owner alaska battery replacement Alaska Chevrolet Bolt EV Owner Says Replacing Battery Under Recall Will Take Years
chevrolet bolt ev incredible electric car deal 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV May Be The Best Electric Car Deal Yet, By Far

Firstly, it's important to note development of the C8 started 5+ years ago. Hence the C8's architecture was "planned and engineered for quite a few variants" but not necessarily an EV one. An all-electric C8 is undoubtedly possible, but it probably wouldn't perform up to standard and would also require extensive retooling at Corvette's Kentucky plant.

On the other hand, a mild-hybrid system was always intended for the C8. And it works pretty well - the E-Ray's 1.9 kWh battery gives you just enough range to cruise around town while also being light enough to ensure handling is not compromised. 

A fully electric Corvette supercar will undoubtedly happen at some stage, however we aren't expecting to see it anytime soon. The C8 will probably be around for at least another 5 years. In the meantime, GM is reportedly keen to launch a standalone Corvette brand. Hence an electric Corvette SUV could arrive in 2025/26. 

 

 

 

 

Source: CNBC

Ben O'Hare
By: Ben O'Hare
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com