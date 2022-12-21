The Chevrolet Bolt EV has had its fair share of struggles. Before the whole "battery fire" recall, it was one of the better-selling electric cars in the US, and now it's once again seeing impressive sales numbers. GM redesigned the practical electric hatchback, added a crossover sibling to the lineup, and reduced the prices.

If you're in the market for an affordable electric car with plenty of space, impressive range, and good overall performance, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV should be on your list. Moreover, these EVs are more likely to be available than most of their rivals, and you can get the Chevy EVs nationwide.

The 2022 Bolt EV starts at $31,500, which is much less than the Bolt cost when it first came to market. The 2017 model started at nearly $37,000. Now, for 2023, Chevy is selling the electric hatch for a ridiculously low $26,500. So the Bolt EV is priced at over $10,000 less than it cost years ago, despite inflation, and it's now a much better car.

If that's not enough, the 2023 Bolt EV will qualify for a US federal tax credit of at least $3,750, though now that the US Treasury has delayed its guidance for battery materials, the Bolt EV will likely get the full $7,500 credit through at least March.

Now we're talking about a relatively long-range and family-friendly EV for $19,000. Chevy is also throwing in a $1,000 credit to get a Qmerit home EV charger installed, as well as $500 to use toward public fast charging at EVgo.

Depending on where you live, there may be local rebates, credits, or incentives that you can apply on top of the $7,500. Not to mention several other options for trimming off even more cash, including a $500 Costco discount, a $2,000 Uber discount, GM's friends and family incentives of $1,250, and more.

The real question here should be, "Why aren't people flocking to buy the Bolt EV?" It just seems to be a no-brainer.

If you don't like the look of the Bolt EV and would rather have something that appears to be more of a traditional subcompact SUV, similar pricing is available on the Bolt EUV.

