German tuning house Novitec launched a new body kit made specifically for the Tesla Model Y electric crossover, along with a set of specially-designed forged wheels developed in cooperation with Vossen.

The company’s official press release states that, like always, its body kit not only adds sporty highlights to the car’s appearance but also optimizes the aerodynamics. All the bodywork components are made from naked carbon finished with a high-gloss sealer, which eliminates the need for paint, although Novitec states that they can also be painted if the customer wants to.

The kit comes with a front lip spoiler, which attaches to the production bumper, a spoiler for the liftgate, a diffuser for the rear bumper, and a set of rocker panels.

Vossen lent its expertise when developing the 22-inch forged wheels offered by Novitec for the Tesla Model Y, which can be had in 72 different colors, as well as in a choice of polished or brushed surface finish. The staggered wheels “fill out the Model Y wheel wheels optimally,” according to Novitec, and carry high-performance street tires of size 225/30 ZR 22 up front and 285/30 ZR 22 at the rear.

“The extravagant design of these wheels with five slanted twin-spokes not only gives the Model Y dynamic looks, but also optimizes the ventilation of the brakes. Each set of NOVITEC NV 2 wheels comprises four different wheels, whose design is based on the particular position on the vehicle. Be it left or right, front or back: Thanks to this special feature, the spokes of each rim always turn aerodynamically optimally in the airstream, which benefits brake cooling,” says the company in its press release.

The German firm has one other trick up its sleeve for the Model Y, which it says can reduce power consumption on long journeys by up to seven percent. This – says Novitec – can be achieved by fitting its height-adjustable aluminum sports suspension, which can lower the vehicle by up to 40 millimeters (1.57 inches), thus reducing drag while also offering a firmer ride.

As with all other Novitec kits, Tesla Model Y owners can customize their car’s interior to their liking, with a variety of colors available for the leather or Alcantara upholstery, as well as a large selection of designs and seams for the seat covers.