Vanwall, the used-to-be-British marque that raced in the 1950s in Formula 1, unveiled a set of computer-generated images of its upcoming all-electric hatchback called Vandervell S.

The company, which is now based in Germany and is known for its endurance-racing team, said there will be two variants of the sporty hatchback. The Vandervell S gets all-wheel-drive and a combined output of 320 horsepower, as well as an estimated range of 279 miles (450 kilometers), while the sprint from 0-60 mph needs 4.9 seconds.

The more powerful S Plus variant will develop a total of 580 hp (432 kW) and be able to sprint to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, with an estimated range of 260 miles (420 km) on a single charge.

Looks-wise, it has a Lancia Delta-esque design, with sharp geometric body lines, exposed carbon fiber parts, and huge 22-inch golden wheels. The German maker says customers will be able to choose any paint color they want along with “five complementary cockpit interior choices” and “tailor-made options” that are available on request. As for that interior, pictures of it are yet to be released.

Just 500 units will be made at the firm’s Greding facility, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year at a starting price of 128,000 Euros (about $138,000 at the current exchange rate) in Germany.

Details are still pretty thin on this attention-grabbing car, with Vanwall omitting things like weight, battery capacity, and charging times from its press release.

According to Autocar, Vanwall announced last year that it would make a road-legal version of its Vandervell 100 Hypercar Le Mans racer to rival the mighty Aston Martin Valkyrie. The company says the road-going race car will make around 1,000 hp from a lightweight V8 engine and that it’s currently in a development test phase.

In other words, the German endurance-racing team appears to have big plans for road-legal vehicles, and we’re looking forward to the results, although we’re a bit skeptical, as we are with most start-up carmakers.

What’s your take on this: do you think a small racing team from Europe will be able to pull off this cool-looking EV? Let us know in the comments below.