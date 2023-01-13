Dacia has announced the first major update to the Spring small electric car since the model's launch in 2021 as Europe's cheapest EV.

At the 2023 Brussels Motor Show, the Renault-owned brand has unveiled the Spring Extreme, a more powerful variant featuring a new electric motor and a more SUV-flavored design.

The main novelty of the Spring Extreme is the Electric 65 motor that delivers 48 kilowatts (64 horsepower), a significant increase over the standard Dacia Spring's 33-kW (44-hp) motor.

Coupled with a new unique gearbox that multiplies torque transmitted to the wheels, the Electric 65 motor is said to provide greater acceleration and energy recovery over a wide range. Dacia didn't provide specifics, though.

The battery remains the same 26.8-kWh unit and it enables a range of 220 kilometers (136 miles) in the WLTP combined cycle and 305 kilometers (189 miles) in the WLTP City cycle. Compared to the existing version, the combined range sees a slight decrease of 10 km (6 miles), while the city range stays the same.

Gallery: 2023 Dacia Spring Extreme

3 Photos

The new electric motor does not replace the old one as the base Electric 45 motor will continue to be offered on the Essential trim level.

The Extreme grade replaces the popular Expression grade and is said to give the Spring an outdoor feel courtesy of exclusive design features including a new Slate Blue color, Copper Brown accents on the roof rails, mirror caps, wheel hubs, front bumper trim and rear Dacia lettering, and striping with a topographic design on the doors.

Inside, the Dacia Spring Extreme features Copper Brown accents, embossed Dacia Link logo on the front seats, topographic patterns on the door sills, and topographic print on the front rubber floor mats. The Spring Extreme also adds a standard 7-inch touchscreen with navigation and reverse camera.

Following its debut on the Spring, the Extreme trim level will be rolled out across other Dacia models, including the Sandero, Duster and Jogger.

Customers can order the Dacia Spring Extreme in France from January 17, with prices starting at €22,300 ($24,180) – before subsidies and other market-specific incentives. That makes it €1,500 ($1,625) more expensive than the base Spring Essential powered by the 44-hp motor. Deliveries in France and other European markets will start before the summer.