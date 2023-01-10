Actor Ben Affleck is said to have recently taken delivery of a brand new Rivian R1S electric SUV and was seen cruising around with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez whom he married in last year. This video of the power couple aboard a Rivian vehicle and cruising through Santa Monica can only mean good things for the brand, as it means its name will reach a wider audience that may otherwise not have known what it is or that it even exists.

With the R1S, which cost around $100,000, Affleck also reportedly purchased an electrified classic Ford Bronco, which set him back a lot more, at least around $265,000.

This isn’t an official star endorsement, since there’s no contract between Affleck and Rivian, but even so the two times Oscar winner’s fans, as well as those who follow Jennifer Lopez, will surely wonder what that unknown SUV is. Now sure, a man and his wife cruising around in their new SUV is not riveting news, but this is an international movie star and now probably the most famous person to officially drive a Rivian.

The startup came close to achieving its lowered production target for 2022. While initially it was expecting to build 50,000 vehicles last year, it then lowered its expectation to 25,000, which it almost reached, managing to build 24,337 vehicles; the company delivered just over 20,000 before 2022 concluded.

This was primarily thanks to an excellent Q4 2022 result, when it produced over 10,000 vehicles and delivered over 8,000 of them, marking an increase of around 800 percent year over year. If the automaker maintains this production rate in 2023, it shouldn’t have a problem building over 40,000 vehicles by the end of this year.

The company has yet to announce its production goals for 2023, but it may be more ambitious than last year’s initial expectation for 50,000 vehicles to be manufactured. The number of combined orders for the R1T and R1S from the US and Canada went up to 114,000 in 2022, which doesn’t include the Amazon order for 10,000 electric delivery vans (which have already entered service in many areas of the US).