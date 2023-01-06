The all-new, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV has finally been unveiled, and with series production scheduled to begin this spring, Chevy’s all-electric pickup truck is that much closer to going into customers' hands.

And the majority of the 150,000+ reservation holders for the 2024 Silverado EV said that they’ll want to tow something at some point with their shiny new truck. So Chevy is putting the zero-emissions pickup through its paces during the validation testing phase, which is the last phase of a product’s development before it goes into production.

One of the tests involves towing, and the American brand published a video with a prototype Silverado EV towing a 7,700-pound (3,483-kilogram) trailer, which is just shy of the truck’s official maximum tow rating of 8,000 lbs (3,623 kg).

In the video, the Silverado EV’s chief engineer, Nichole Kraatz, says that “it’s so important for full-size truck customers to be able to tow, haul, and do everything that they can do in a traditional pickup,” adding that they’ve “set the bar and are validating an incredible product.”

It’s worth noting that the Chevy Silverado EV will have three tow ratings: the base Work Truck (WT) can haul 8,000 lbs, the top-spec RST has a 10,000 lbs (4,535 kg) rating, and further down the line, the American marque will offer a fleet version of the WT, which will be able to tow 20,000 lbs (9,071 kg).

Gallery: Chevrolet Silverado EV Validation Tests

Along with the towing video, Chevrolet also shared some images of other pre-production prototypes that are part of the validation fleet and were built at General Motors’ Factory Zero plant in Michigan.

Moreover, GM revealed some new and interesting facts about its latest EV, like the eTrunk’s 10.7-cubic feet (303-liter) capacity – that’s the front storage area, or frunk –, and the Silverado EV RST’s 8.9-inch (227-millimeter) ground clearance.

As a reminder, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup offers an estimated maximum range of 400 miles, fast charging at 350 kilowatts, a carrying capacity of 1,300 lbs (589 kg) in the bed, and a dual-motor setup that makes up to 754 horsepower (495 kW) and 785 pound-feet (1,064 Newton-meters) of torque.

You can learn more about the all-electric truck in the video below, where Motor1.com’s Seyth Miersma chats with the Silverado EV’s chief engineer, Nichole Kraatz.