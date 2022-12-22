You're probably well aware by now that electric vehicles are much safer for your health and the environment than their gas-powered counterparts. However, there are still many people and organizations working to make us believe that's not true, and many automakers were actually on the list of misinformation peddlers over the years. Now, Ford has come forward to tell it how it really is.

EVs don't produce any tailpipe emissions. This means there's no smelly and dangerous exhaust. While the vehicles do create more emissions than gas cars during their production, it's quickly offset by the lack of emissions during use.

While most EV owners are aware that their cars help the environment, they may be much more excited about the fuel savings. Saving the environment is virtuous, but saving money provides more tangible and immediate rewards.

At any rate, according to a recent article published by Electrek, Ford reveals how much money an owner of one of its EVs can save over the life of the vehicle by choosing it over a gas car. Ford also shows how much it will reduce CO2 emissions over the same period of time.

As part of its sustainable financing report, Ford says if you drive an electric car and use the US electrical grid to charge it, you can reduce C02 emissions by as much as 60 percent when compared to a similar ICE vehicle. The larger the vehicle, the greater the savings over time.

According to Electrek, based on Ford's findings, F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck owners can save more than $27.2K (8,777 gallons of gas) throughout the lifetime of the vehicle. This is based on current gas prices and compared to a similar gas-powered F-150. E-Transit owners can save $19.2K (6,189 gallons), and Mustang Mach-E owners can save nearly $15,000 and 5,000 gallons of gas.

Ford reported the C02 savings in metric tons as followed, according to Electrek:

F-150 Lightning: 78

Mustang Mach-E: 42

E-Transit: 55

Are you surprised by these numbers? Leave us your thought in the comment section below.