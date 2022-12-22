We've brought your attention to a few relatively recent filings related to Tesla's original factory in Fremont, California. It has been clear that the automaker is upgrading and expanding on the factory grounds, and the filings pointed to battery equipment and the potential for a new battery line at the location. Now, additional filings make details more clear.

According to the filings discovered by Teslarati, Tesla is expanding its work on in-house battery cells. The company has been making its proprietary 4680 battery cells on a small pilot line at a facility on Kato Road, not far from the main automotive factory. Tesla has also been producing batteries with one of its partners, Panasonic, for many years now at its original Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, near Reno.

Teslarati notes that much like the Kato Road facility, Tesla has other nearby locations that are part of the Fremont factory operations, though they're not physically connected. The site mentioned in the filings is located at 901 Page Avenue and has been in Tesla's possession since 2015.

The filings indicate that Tesla is in the process of expanding its battery operations to the Page Avenue location. More specifically, Tesla signed an application on December 21, 2022, that reads, “Tesla EPA22-G002 - Cell Development Lab, New Cell Lab at 1st Floor.” The filings show that the project will cost Tesla $1.5 million.

It's important to note that the US electric automaker is also looking to fill more positions in Fremont that are likely related to the battery development expansion. Teslarati notes that there are engineering jobs posted for powder processing and wet chemistry processing.

A Tesla executive recently said during the automaker's earnings conference call that the company is finally in a position where it has all the batteries it needs. This not only includes batteries for its EVs, but also home and commercial storage batteries. However, Tesla is still working to refine and ramp up the manufacturing techniques for its new 4680 cells.