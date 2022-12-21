Mercedes-Benz is offering EQS customers more exclusivity choices with the launch of several exterior and interior upgrades from its Manufaktur range.

Launched a year ago, the Manufaktur range has offered up until now personalization options for high-end internal combustion models such as the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the S-Class long-wheelbase, the Maybach S-Class and the G-Class.

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz has now released Manufaktur individualization upgrades for an electric vehicle—the EQS flagship sedan. Those include special paint finishes and high-quality interior refinements that boost the EQS's desirability while better suiting the owner's personal taste.

Starting with the exterior, a total of nine Manufaktur paints are available, including some familiar from the S-Class such as Manufaktur Vintage Blue Non-Metallic or Manufactur Kalahari Gold Magno. These are priced at €7,021 ($7,453) each.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Upgrades

12 Photos

The bulk of the Manufaktur upgrades are dedicated to the interior, though, and they are available for the regular Mercedes-Benz EQS, including in combination with the AMG Line interior, as well as the Mercedes-AMG EQS. The Manufaktur Interior Package, priced from €11,007 ($11,685), brings front and rear seats finished in Nappa leather and featuring intricate diamond quilting.

Nappa leather in one of five Manufaktur colors—including the new Tobacco Brown, Mystic Red and Rosé Grey—is also found on the door armrests, the center console and the lower section of the instrument panel.

In addition, the package includes a Manufaktur steering wheel covered by hand in Nappa leather and color-coordinated with the respective interior color. Other striking touches include the high-pile floor mats edged in Nappa leather and Mercedes-Benz star or Mercedes-AMG logo embroidered on the floor mats and head restraint cushions.

The interior package is rounded off by illuminated door sill trims with brand lettering and a Manufaktur exclusive pattern, as well as Manufaktur lettering in cursive script and a high-sheen chrome look on the center console.

Finally, Mercedes also offers the Emblem Package from €1,487 ($1,578). Available for the standard interior with black seat upholstery and black carpet, it adds Mercedes-Benz star ton-in tone embroidery on the high-pile floor mats and head restraint cushions.