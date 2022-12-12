Tesla has started selling its vehicles in Thailand. Earlier this week the automaker officially started taking orders for the Model 3 and Y in the Asian country.

The Model 3 starts at ฿1,759,000 ($50,730) in Thailand while the RWD Model Y comes in at ฿1,959,000 ($56,500). Unsurprisingly, the Model S and X are not available as both are currently not sold outside North America (however the Model S Plaid is expected to arrive in Germany in the coming weeks).

The Long Range and Performance versions of the 3 and Y can also be ordered. The Long Range 3 and Y start at ฿1,999,000 ($57,654) and ฿2,259,000 ($65,153) respectively. Meanwhile, the Performance versions of each come in at ฿2,309,000 ($66,595) and ฿2,509,000 ($72,363).

All things considered, Tesla's Thai pricing is quite reasonable. Typically cars cost substantially more in Thailand than they do in the US due to tax and import costs. For example, an entry-level BMW 5-Series retails for the equivalent of around $85k there, versus $54k in the US.

Unsurprisingly, Thai vehicles will come with all the standard equipment Tesla offers for every other market. However, as is the case with all Giga Shanghai cars, Solid Black paint comes standard for the Thai market with Pearl White being an optional extra. For European and North American Teslas it's the opposite, with white paint being standard and black costing extra.

Although Tesla has only officially launched in Thailand now, its cars have been imported into the country by third-party companies for several years. In fact, the Bangkok Police Department currently has operated a fleet of Model 3s since 2020. Currently, Thai delivery dates are not being displayed for the 3 and Y however expect first arrivals in early 2023.