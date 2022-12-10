Caterpillar is a world leader in the heavy machinery manufacturing segment and it recently posted a video announcing successful completion of a test of its new electric mining truck, called the Cat 793 AC Electric Drive. The test took place at a mine in Arizona and it marked an important milestone in Caterpillar's efforts to reduce emissions and improve the sustainability of its products, regardless of size.

The new electric mining truck can haul loads of up to 360 tons and like most modern EVs regardless of size, it draws juice from a lithium-ion battery (whose capacity has yet to be revealed, but it's safe to say it's going to be massive), allowing it to operate for up to eight hours on one charge. According to Caterpillar, the truck can be fully charged in two hours, meaning its downtime will be relatively low.

Announced in 2021, the 793 AC Electric Drive is part of Caterpillar's broader efforts to develop electric powertrain technology for its mining vehicles. In addition to reducing emissions, the company believes that electric trucks will be more cost-effective to operate in the long run, as they require less maintenance and have lower fuel costs.

Gallery: Caterpillar 793 AC Electric Drive

5 Photos

The demonstration in the video took place over a 4.3-mile (7-kilometer) course in an Arizona mine where the vehicle reached a top speed of 37.3 mph (60 km/h), it was able to climb a 10 percent grade while maintaining 7.5 mph (12 km/h) and it also recovered energy when going down a similarly steep slope. These figures put it about on par with the diesel-burning 793, which has an 85-liter 16-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes up 2,500 horsepower.

Caterpillar says it is on a path of sustainability, with the company investing heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency of its combustion engines and reduce the environmental impact of its operations. It currently offers diesel, hybrid and fully-electric vehicles for various industrial roles and it plans to shift more and more towards full BEV solutions.