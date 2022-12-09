The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is not a fully electric vehicle, but rather, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which means it still has a gas engine. This Jeep plug-in is one of the best-selling PHEVs on the market today, and for this reason, the automaker has been quite successful with sales. However, now it has to recall almost 63,000 of those PHEVs.

Jeep has issued the recall since the engine could stop running unexpectedly. If a car has the potential to lose power while driving, it poses a safety issue. According to the automaker, the Wrangler 4xe PHEV's gas engine may lose communication and then shut down.

Autoblog cites the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in its report that Jeep is already aware of multiple issues related to the problem, including several warranty claims and field reports, as well as two accidents and an injury.

The recall applies to Wrangler 4xe models manufactured for the 2021 through 2023 model years. The plug-in Jeep came to market as a brand-new model for 2021, though the powertrain option wasn't available until late in the model year. Since then, Jeep has brought both the 2022 and 2023 models to market largely unchanged.

According to a report on the matter that was published by Autoblog, 62,909 Wrangler 4xe SUVs are impacted by the recall. It includes vehicles produced from September 2, 2020, through August 17, 2022. Jeep says that only the 4xe PHEV models are affected.

Jeep will provide more information to owners of impacted Wrangler 4xe PHEVs beginning on January 12, 2023. The automaker will send a recall notice in the mail. If you own a Wrangler 4xe and paid to have a related problem fixed, you will be able to apply for a refund from Jeep. The automaker has also issued a nationwide stop-sale for all Wrangler 4xe models.

Upon visiting your local dealer, a technician will apply software updates to fix the problem. For more information, visit the NHTSA's recall website. The compaign number for the recall is 22V865000. You can also enter your vehicle's VIN on the website to see if it's included in the recall.