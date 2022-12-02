This week, we have news on Corvette, Vinfast, Mercedes Subscriptions, and EV Batteries: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 2, 2022.

America Gets More Electric

Ford started it with the electric Mustang Mach-E. Now, Corvette wants to launch a sub-brand in 2025, beginning with a four-door coup EV and an SUV. Don’t worry, the electric versions will still carry the “essence of Corvette.'' We eagerly await more details on these highly controversial vehicles in the Corvette community. What do you think?

VinFast will begin deliveries in December, starting with a shipment of 999 of its VF 8 SUVs. Some of the vehicles will be shipped to Autonomy, an EV subscription service that ordered 2,500 Vinfast vehicles. The big goal is for the Vietnamese-based company to eventually build cars in North Carolina. We got to check out the Vinfast lineup at the LA Auto Show and I’m digging the biggest VF 9 for the kids.

Subscribe for Speed

Mercedes is trying out a new subscription-based service that will give EQ owners a 1-second boost from 0-60 mph. The annual subscription will cost users $1,200 and is only available in the United States. Users in the EU may be able to use the update soon. Would you pay for a subscription to unlock a faster EV?

More Batteries

Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions are toying with the idea of building two additional battery plants in the US. The companies aim to produce enough power for 1 million electric vehicles. In the meantime, Hyundai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to secure a supply of EV batteries for its market in North America from SK On.

