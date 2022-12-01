Amid what some media outlets are calling demand concerns, Tesla has been offering various discounts and incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y in China, but not in the US. Tesla says there are no demand issues, though now it seems it's offering a somewhat surprising and notable discount on its most popular models in the US.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time, but it's now the first of December 2022, and it's time for automakers to do everything in their power to meet or exceed quarterly and annual sales goals. It has been a tough couple of years for car brands, so those targets have likely been dialed back in many cases. Tesla is already having its most successful year to date, and by a wide margin, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will appease Wall Street when it reports Q4 2022 production and deliveries, as well as its financials.

That said, Electrek just reported that it has learned from "sources familiar with the matter" that Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount in the US that's valid on the Model 3 and Model Y. The publication adds that Tesla's actually calling it a price adjustment, and it will only be available through the end of the year.

Reportedly, Tesla already alerted its US sales staff about offering the price adjustment for the month of December 2022. The hope is likely that people who are waiting for the upcoming US federal EV tax credit may move forward with their purchase prior to the end of the year.

Tesla continues to reiterate that it will grow by an impressive 50 percent each year. It's in the midst of its most successful year to date and potentially set up to deliver 50 percent more EVs than it did in 2021. The US electric car brand continued to impress with its deliveries and financials over the last two quarters, especially in light of global turmoil and in comparison to its rivals. However, the numbers weren't as impressive as expected by Wall Street.

At this point, we'll have to wait and see if Tesla follows through with the price adjustments. Moreover, if it does reduce prices through the end of the year, we won't know the impact until it reports deliveries in January. Will Tesla prove 50 percent sales growth in 2022? Will the price change push Tesla's numbers above Wall Street's estimates? Start a conversation in the comment section below.