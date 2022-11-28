Drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer continues to provide extensive updates on the happenings at Tesla's newest EV factory, Giga Texas. While he's currently on holiday, he still took to his YouTube channel to put out a video showing further expansion at the colossal automotive factory in Austin.

Tegtmeyer notes that he decided to take a new approach during his holiday. He broke down all Tesla Giga Texas information, updates, and new construction details and put them together in one place. The details are divided up by specific "Area," as designated by Joe.

As you'll see in the video, Tegtmeyer provides a construction map of Giga Texas, which was first brought to our attention by Teslarati. It shows the various areas that coincide with not only the information shown in the video, but also the very specific timestamps Joe provides, which we share at the end of this article.

Tesla opened the factory in Austin, Texas, some time ago, and it has been producing Model Y crossovers ever since. However, there are several other areas that are still under construction, and that's likely to be the case for a long time going forward.

The video highlights Tesla's warehouses that aren't actually inside a traditional building, but instead, on a wheeled trailer that can be moved about the property. There's also attention on the widening of nearby Texas Road, work on underground pipes, and a new building for water management and potential storage.

Tegtmeyer covers details about all of the following areas at Tesla's Giga Texas, and he pulls it all off in fewer than 20 minutes. Check out the video for all the information. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.

