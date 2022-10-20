Last evening, after the stock market closed, Tesla officially released its Q3 2022 financial report. It was followed by the usual earnings conference call, during which CEO Elon Musk was present, which isn't always the case. For people interested in learning more about the popular Tesla Cybertruck, the report revealed that tooling has already begun for the electric pickup truck at Giga Texas.

Tesla didn't focus on the Cybertruck or really any solitary dominating topic during the call itself. Nonetheless, there were many juicy morsels as there typically are when Musk is present and talking, many of which we've already reported on. However, much more information is available in the actual written report, so you have to go digging.

Teslarati discovered the detail about the Cybertruck in Tesla's Q3 2022 Shareholder deck. There's a page that we've shared with you before that lists the automaker's installed annual vehicle capacity. This page gives people an idea of just how many vehicles Tesla has the capacity to produce at each factory, and it also helps shed light on the company's growth.

With that said, Tesla's vehicles are also listed along with the factory and/or factories where they're built. Where the Model 3, Y, S, and X are listed, the page notes "Production." Near the bottom of the chart, it lists "Roadster" and "Robotaxi and Others" as "In Development." Meanwhile, the Tesla Semi is shown as "Early Production." However, the most interesting change here is that the Cybertruck is now listed with the status of "Tooling."

The chart also lists the Cybertruck under "Texas," which we already knew, but it's not uncommon for changes to be made. It seems Tesla may be building the Semi in an unknown location in Reno, Nevada, at least temporarily, and the chart does list Nevada.

Tesla continues to stick to its plan of launching the Cybertruck around the middle of 2023. While exciting, this is many years after the truck was unveiled and people placed their pre-orders. We can only hope not only that Tesla doesn't have to delay production yet again, and that once production is underway, it can ramp quickly and successfully to ensure that it has the ability to deliver a million electric trucks, if necessary.

Aside from Tesla's recent confirmations about Cybertruck production, we have learned that the company may be producing battery packs for the electric truck on a new line at the Fremont factory. We also shared reports that the massive 9,000-ton Giga Press produced by IDRA may already be onsite at Giga Texas and at least two Cybertruck prototypes or bodies appear to be onsite as well.