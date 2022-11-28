Bjørn Nyland continues his systematic tests of the Nissan Ariya in Norway, where winter has finally arrived, bringing temperatures down to around 0°C (32°F).

In the latest episode, the Nissan Ariya with a 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable) and front-wheel drive was tested at a temperature of 1°C, which allows us to compare the results with the previous test at 8-10°C.

According to the video, energy consumption at 90 km/h (56 mph) amounted to 194 Wh/km (312 Wh/mile), while the range is estimated at 412 km (256 miles), assuming 79.9 kWh of usable battery until near 0% state-of-charge.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 292 km (181 miles).

2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 91 kWh): 1°C

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 412 km (256 miles)

energy consumption of 194 Wh/km (312 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 79.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 292 km (181 miles); down 29%

energy consumption of 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile); up 41%

used battery capacity: 79.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/55-19)

In comparison with the previous test at 8-10°C, energy consumption at 90 km/h (56 mph) is higher (and range is lower) by about 8%.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), energy consumption increased by 6%, while range decreased by 5%.

It's a noticeable change, but we can't assign it solely to the lower temperature, because this time the car was also equipped with winter tires - 19" Continental VC7 (235/55-19), compared to 20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20) summer tires.

Another finding is that even on wet roads and with winter tires, the Nissan Ariya remains very quiet inside.

2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 91 kWh): 8-10°C

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 447 km (278 miles)

energy consumption of 179 Wh/km (288 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 79.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: