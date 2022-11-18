This $6,000 E-Scooter Was Developed by The Red Bull F1 Team

Just how much tech can you stuff into an electric kick-scooter? These days, e-scooters have evolved from mere modes of personal mobility to IoT devices loaded with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, navigation, over-the-air updates, and so on. Well, the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team has somehow managed to make an electric scooter outlandishly high-tech. How does a carbon fiber frame and $6,000 price tag sound?

If right away you’re thinking that a carbon fiber electric scooter, let alone one that costs this much money, is a tad excessive, well wait until you read about the specs. What exactly makes this scooter so special is the fact that it’s loaded with performance-focused technology. In fact, Red Bull racing even says that the RBS#01 has a “power-to-weight ratio a racing car could be proud of.” Having said that, you may be surprised to learn that the RBS#01 isn’t even all that light. At 23 kilograms, it’s heavier than most other commuter-focused e-scooters in the market.

However, it’s in outright performance that the RBS#01 truly shines. It’s packing a 750W electric motor with an output of 80 Nm and a top speed limited to 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour. The scooter’s decked out in fancy doodads, too, including a sleek handlebar-integrated instrument cluster, and a built in headlight. To maintain a sleek, race car-inspired aesthetic, all the wires and cables are housed internally within the carbon fiber chassis. Thanks to the scooter’s 760Wh lithium-ion battery pack housed beneath the carbon fiber floorboard, the RBS#01 can travel a distance of 60 kilometers, or 37 miles on a single charge.

The scooter rolls on chunky semi-slick tires and gets a large floorboard for added confidence and stability. Overall it’s a hefty e-scooter that packs a lot of fancy, albeit somewhat unnecessary tech. But hey, it’s built by none other than the Red Bull F1 team, and if you want an officially licensed machine that you can ride around your neighborhood in style, and of course, you have $6,000 burning a gaping hole in your pocket, the RBS#01 may just be right for you.