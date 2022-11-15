Only two weeks remain before Tesla finally starts deliveries of the Semi, a product it first showed in prototype form in December 2017.

It has been a long wait of almost five years, but Tesla's electric semi truck will finally be delivered to the first customer, food and beverage giant Pepsi. The company will use Tesla Semi trucks at its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and beverages facility in Sacramento (both in California).

In early October, Tesla CEO announced the start of production for the Semi and the first deliveries to Pepsi on December 1. However, he did not reveal much else about the production-spec electric semi truck.

Now, it looks like Tesla is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Semi deliveries and, implicitly, the unveiling of the Class 8 electric truck in production specification. That's great news seeing as Tesla has delayed the production version of the Semi several times since the prototype's unveiling in late 2017.

The company hasn't officially announced the event, but Tesla's head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, indirectly confirmed it on Twitter by announcing a random drawing the company will hold for retail shareholders who want to attend.

In the tweet, Viecha shared a link to the new Tesla Shareholder Platform the automaker released this summer to provide its retail shareholders with new perks, such as allowing them access to events and exclusive features. As Electrek points out, it looks like the drawing for the Tesla Semi delivery event will be one of the first uses of the platform.

Tesla usually holds presentations about vehicle programs during delivery events, and the one scheduled for December 1 should make no exception. After all, updates on the Tesla Semi are long overdue, despite several tidbits of information released during the company's Q3 earnings call last month, such as the 500-mile range when fully loaded with cargo and 50,000-unit production target for 2024.

It remains to be seen whether we'll get detailed information on the Tesla Semi on December 1, but the fact Tesla will hold a delivery event is a welcome return to normal. The company used to have regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs but stopped holding them since the pandemic, opting instead for annual Battery Day and AI Day events.

