Even though in the United States Honda is relying on General Motors and its Ultium platform as a basis for its first EVs sold in the country, for the global market the Japanese automaker is developing its own. Called e:N Architecture F, it is a dedicated EV platform that is said to make vehicles engaging to drive while giving a “sense of unity with the vehicle.”

One of the first vehicles that Honda wants to build on this platform is the production model previewed by the new e:N2 concept, an extremely bold looking and angular sedan destined exclusively for China (as with all vehicles built on this platform, at least for now). It is very similar in terms of design to the e:N GT concept, but it looks considerably less extreme and more like a production car.

It still retains the same overall look, which definitely gives off Tesla Cybertruck vibes, but with the more toned down design, it actually doesn’t look too far from production. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe explained that

The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will ‘redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers’ with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand.

The press release calls the vehicle’s interior (which has yet to be revealed) a “space” where passengers will enjoy “intellectual exhilaration” thanks to the many smart hospitality features that the manufacturer says it will have. It will not only have mood lighting, for instance, but also a built-in scent dispenser similar to premium cars from luxury automakers.

Even though the e:N2 looks a lot like a sedan, Honda would beg to differ, saying that it doesn’t actually fit into any pre-existing category. We don’t know when this model will debut exactly, or how much it will change compared to the concept, but it should be among the 10 EVs that Honda plans to launch in China over the next 5 years.