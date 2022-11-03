The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has to be one of the unreleased electric models that we’ve seen the most spy photos of and today we add yet another set, this time showing what appears to be a prototype wearing its final production body. However, we can’t see much of it because it’s covered in the most unrevealing type of camouflage that hides a lot of the unique and sporty details that the N model will be differentiated by.

Our spies note that Hyundai painted this prototype a generic shade of grey and not the typical Hyundai N blue in order to hide its true identity as a performance model. They also note that prototypes finished in that color have already been spotted in Korea, hinting that the model’s reveal will take place soon.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots

14 Photos

Not much is known about the Ioniq 5 N right now, but we can speculate based on the specs of other performance EVs, especially its equivalent model from Kia, the EV6 GT. The latter has just under 580 horsepower and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque, all-wheel drive courtesy of a dual-motor setup, and it can accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 260 km/h (161.5 mph).

We don’t know if the Ioniq 5 N will have these exact numbers, given that the standard Ioniq 5 and the EV6 aren’t identical – they have similar specs, but they do differ, and this leads us to believe that the Ioniq 5 N will have different specs too. There is a chance the Hyundai will be slightly less powerful than the Kia, given that the two vehicles are quite differently set up in their standard versions, with the Ioniq 5 being a more comfort-oriented vehicle than the EV6, which is sportier whichever version you choose.

One report from early September this year quotes Albert Biermann, the former Hyundai N boss and now the firm’s executive technical advisor. He told Drive that the Ioniq 5 N would have around 600 horsepower, possibly even 620 horsepower, making it more powerful than the Kia equivalent. The final number was still being decided upon.

Interestingly, in the same report, Biermann noted that outright acceleration and speed were not the vehicle’s main points of focus. Driving fun was higher on the list of priorities when the vehicle was being developed, so this is one performance EV we’re definitely looking forward to driving.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will debut in the next few months and go on sale in 2023. The US may not get it next year, and if it doesn’t, it should arrive Stateside in early 2024.