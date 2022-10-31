Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike

This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.

For starters, the Rampage has a rather unique designing combining elements from the worlds of cycling and motorcycles. It has a very slack stance, similar to what you'd find on a downhill mountain bike, as well as long-travel suspension on both ends. Furthermore, it rolls on 26x4-inch all terrain fat tires, allowing you to take this thing up and down the most rugged of terrain. Unlike a conventional e-bike, the Rampage gets a motorcycle-style saddle that doesn't look like it's height-adjustable. Although a plus point in style, this will be a demerit for ergonomics, especially for those looking to get the most out of their pedal strokes.

All things considered, the Rampage is an e-bike, and it has a motor to take the place of sheer leg power. Speaking of power, the Rampage packs quite a lot of it with a Bafang 750W motor offering a top speed of 28 miles per hour. What's more is that the bike is packing a 48V, 960 watt-hour battery integrated into the frame. This power nit is capable of providing an assisted range of 25 to 50 miles, and can be fully charged in six hours. Kakuka also offers a more powerful version called the Rampage Pro. This one has a 1,000W Bafang motor and a top speed of 32 miles per hour. It also has longer range from 31 to 62 miles.

All this grunt will certainly be useful, especially if you want to make the most out of the bike's robust construction. Kakuka says that the Rampage has a payload capacity of up to 220 kilograms, although it doesn't have any built-in luggage racks, I'm pretty sure you'll be able to strap some luggage onto this thing with ease. That said, the bike's heavyweight construction—it tips the scales at 37 kilos—is probably responsible for its strength.

As for pricing and availability, the Rampage and Rampage Pro are available for pre-order on Indiegogo with deliveries expected to begin in January, 2023. Prices start at $2,300 for the Rampage and $2,700 for the Rampage Pro. The bikes are available in a variety of colors consisting of Scarlet Red, Baby Blue, and Lime Green.

Gallery: Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike