Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 520,100 global car sales during the third quarter of 2022, which is 20% more than a year ago. The number includes 517,800 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars (up 21%) and a small number of vans.

The German manufacturer clearly is recovering from the weaker first part of the year.

The most important thing for us is that Mercedes-Benz's all-electric car sales more than doubled in Q3 to 30,000. That's almost 6% of the total volume.

September was an especially strong month, which brought a new record of 13,100 BEVs, including 3,400 Mercedes-Benz EQBs.

Overall, plug-in electric car sales (BEVs and PHEVs) in Q3 amounted to 75,900 (up 23% year-over-year), which is nearly 15% of the total volume. In Europe, the xEV share is much higher, at 34%

Mercedes-Benz global plug-in car sales in Q3 2022 (preliminary numbers, including smart BEVs):

BEVs (excl. smart): 30,000 (up 115% from 14,000 a year ago)

including 5,400 EQS and 3,500 EQE

PHEVs: 45,900

Total plug-ins: 75,900 (up 23%) and close to 15% share

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales said:

“In a challenging business environment – primarily defined by ongoing semiconductor shortages – we continue to see robust demand for Mercedes-Benz resulting in the strongest sales quarter this year. With the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, which celebrates its premiere in Paris on October, 16th, our customers can choose a fully electric vehicle in every segment served by Mercedes-Benz. We offer a choice of eight all-electric Mercedes-Benz models – more than any of our competitors.”

In the first half of the year, some 139,600 plug-in Mercedes-Benz cars were sold:

BEVs (excl. smart): 75,400 (up 126% from 33,400 a year ago)

PHEVs: 140,000

Total plug-ins: 215,400 (up 17%)

The total EQ lineup currently includes eight models: EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV and EQV.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 99,700 van sales in Q3 (up 4% year-over-year), including around 3,300 all-electric ones (over 3% of the total).

Mercedes-Benz notes also that its customer can now use more than 850,000 charging points (up 70% year-over-year), included in the Mercedes me Charge service.

Detailed results: