Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.

At a glance, it's clear that the Nomad 1 is designed with utility and functionality in mind. Sure, it resembles a fat-tire-equipped mountain bike, but it's way too heavy and way too powerful to be categorized as such. Instead, it's a burly, go-anywhere electric two-wheeler that's equally comfortable in the city as it is riding on gravel, sand, and maybe even snow. Indeed, the Nomad 1 is advertised as the Veloctric's most powerful and versatile e-bike so far, being built to withstand any weather and terrain.

You can get the bike in two frame designs—a high-step and a step-thru version,—with four colors available for each of them. This allows riders of all shapes and sizes to easily and confidently swing a leg over this thing and go for a ride. The Nomad 1's slack frame offers a relaxed, straight-back riding position, with comfort being boosted by a cushy seat and a front suspension fork with 80 millimeters of travel. It also has hydraulic disc brakes and integrated LED lights. The most defining feature is its 26 x 4-inch fat tires, enabling it to tackle all sorts of terrain.

On the performance side of things, the Nomad 1 features a powerful 750W motor that peaks at 1,200W and has a maximum torque of 75Nm. It also comes with five levels of pedal assist, and even has a throttle allowing you treat it like a little electric motorbike. The e-bike can reach a restricted top speed of 20 miles per hour. Juicing up that motor is a 692Wh battery which offers up to 55 miles of range on pedal assist and 52 miles when using the throttle. Fully charging the battery takes approximately six hours.

To make the Nomad 1 more suitable to varying individual lifestyles, several accessories are available, such as front and rear racks. Surely, the bike won't mind hauling some extra cargo, with the bike offering a maximum payload capacity of 200 kilograms. The Velotric Nomad 1 is pretty affordable, too, retailing for no more than $1,600 USD. It's now available for pre-order via Velotric's official website linked below.

Gallery: Velotric Nomad 1 Fat-Tire E-Bike