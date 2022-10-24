Jamestown, New York will be the site of Electrovaya’s first US gigafactory. The Ontario-based battery manufacturer plans to produce cells and batteries at a 137,000-square-foot former electronics plant on a 52-acre campus. The facility is to open in phases starting in late 2023. Production capacity is expected to be over one GWh of battery and energy storage systems over the next five years.

Above: Electrovaya headquarters in Ontario, Canada. Photo: Electrovaya

The company’s Li-ion batteries are used in e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots, e-buses and more.

The company secured significant support from the state government for the project. Empire State Development will provide up to $4 million of tax credits and $2.5 million in funding. The New York Power Authority has allocated some 1.5 megawatts of low-cost hydropower to the company, under the agency’s Industrial Economic Development program. CEO Dr. Raj Das Gupta says the factory will produce battery products using 100% renewable energy.

The plant is expected to create around 250 new jobs.

“The Gigafactory will achieve three key objectives for the Company: Increase our manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand; improve our supply chain security and overall gross margins through added vertical integration; and develop additional market opportunities given the significant US-based manufacturing capacity,” said Dr. Das Gupta.

This article originally appeared in Charged. Author: Charles Morris. Source: Electrovaya

