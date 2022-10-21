This week, we have news on the pricey Cadillac Celestiq, Mercedes EGE SUV, Rolls Royce Spectre, and Jeep Avenger: Our Top EV News for the week of October 21, 2022.

115 3D Printed Parts

Cadillac’s new $300,000 Celestiq EV will arrive in 2024 and it’s quite the looker. GM plans to produce less than a thousand of the Celestiq. The EV is expected to have a range of more than 300 miles, 600 horsepower, and 3.8-second 0-60 mph time. My favorite part is the use of 115 3D-printed parts.

Energizing Comfort

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has turned into an electric SUV. The SUV is expected to hit dealerships in 2023, but there’s no announced price yet. The 90.6-kWh battery pack allows the car to reach 341 miles of driving range.

The crossover comes with 288 horsepower or 536 horsepower for the all-wheel drive version. It has five seats and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds. Mercedes says it can charge from a 10% SOC to 80% in 30 minutes. We appreciate the EQE SUV's iHVAC-plus-audio experience, which is described as “Energizing Comfort.” It will customize a feel-good program depending on the driver’s mood or needs through the HVAC and audio of the vehicle.

Starlight

Rolls-Royce revealed its first all-electric car - the 2024 Spectre. The luxury vehicle will have 260 miles of range, reach 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and cost between $327,750 and $458,000. The Spectre's features that caught my attention most were not only the notorious starlight headliner, but also the starlight feature that has been added to the doors. It’s an experience on wheels. The Spectre already has over 300 pre-orders and, unfortunately, I am not one of those pre-orders.

The Avenger

Stellantis and Jeep have debuted the EV Jeep Avenger. The SUV’s targeted range is around 249 miles and it will only be sold in Europe. Being the Jeep way, the Avenger will come with several different terrain modes, including snow, mud, and sand. The Avenger will be able to charge from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes via 100-kW DC fast charging. The Avenger will hit dealerships next year.

