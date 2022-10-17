The US all-electric car market is quickly expanding and reaching noticeable levels ahead of broader mass electrification later this decade.

According to the latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), during the first eight months of 2022, some 458,786 new battery-electric cars (BEVs) were registered in the US, which is about 56% more than a year ago.

Registration data lag behind sales/deliveries, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

Not only that, BEVs accounted for about 5% of the total number of registrations during the period, compared to 2.6% a year ago.

Tesla controls almost two-thirds of the BEV segment (65% share) with almost 300,000 new registrations. Tesla increased its volume by almost 54% year-over-year.

A very positive sign is that other brands also noted a quick growth rate - by 61% to 160,403 and gradually are taking more share from Tesla (35% share in the first eight months, compared to 34% through July and 32% in the first half of the year).

BEVs registrations in January-August 2022:

Tesla (65% BEVs): 298,383 (up 53.6% from 194,202)

Non-Tesla (35% BEVs): 160,403 (up 61%)

Total: 458,786 (up 56%) and 5% share (up from 2.6%)

Top brands/models

Two Tesla models (Model Y and Model 3) are responsible for the majority of all-electric car sales (over 258,000). Interesting is the very small difference between the two (134,978 Model Y and 123,634 Model 3).

The third most popular model is the Ford Mustang Mach-E (25,596), followed by another two Teslas - Model S (20,032) and Model X (19,739).

According to the article, while Tesla is a dominant player in the BEV segment, the Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands) with 43,072 units enjoys a strong second place among manufacturers, ahead of Ford (33,354).

Selected BEV registrations in the US - January-August 2022:

Tesla - 298,383 (up 53.6%)

- Model Y: 134,978 (up 28%)

- Model 3: 123,634 (up 53%)

- Model S: 20,032

- Model X: 19,739

- Mustang Mach-E: 25,596 (up 62%)

- E-Transit: N/A

- F-150 Lightning: N/A

Kia - N/A

- EV6: 15,612

- Niro EV: N/A

- Ioniq 5: 16,929

Chevrolet - 16,505 (down 35%)

- Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV: 11,788

Nissan LEAF - 8,740

Polestar 2 - N/A

Porsche Taycan family - 5,405 (down 21%)

Jaguar I-PACE - 286 (down 68%)

Genesis - N/A

Premium/luxury segment

Tesla is also considered the #1 premium/luxury brand in the US (no change here) with a consistently growing advantage over others.

