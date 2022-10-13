New B’Twin LD 500 E Electric Bicycle Offers Budget-Friendly E-Mobility

French sports and outdoor retailer Decathlon has a surprisingly impressive range of bicycles. Marketed under the Rock Rider, B’Twin, and Triban brands, the company’s bikes are perfect for those looking for value-packed bikes that offer impressive specs and features. Unsurprisingly, the French company has jumped in the e-bike bandwagon, and has quite a number of decent e-bikes on offer.

The B'Twin LD 500 E, a brand-new model in the Decathlon line of electric bikes, has a range of up to 115 kilometers (71 miles) at a price of 1,649 Euros (about $1,599 USD). The new B'Twin LD 500 E, which comes in two frame designs, was designed at the company's offices in Lille, France. Meant to fulfill the needs of daily commuters, it’s offered in either step-over or step-through frames. Let’s examine the LD 500 E a little bit more closely, shall we?

On the performance side of things, the B'Twin LD 500 E is powered by a 250-watt hub-mounted electric motor. It runs at 36 volts and produces up to 45 Nm of torque, which is just enough to get you to work or school without breaking a sweat. The LD 500 E has three riding modes and can provide pedal assistance at speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour, allowing you to customize the pedal assist to your preferences.

A lithium-ion battery that is built into the frame powers the bicycle. With a capacity of 504 Wh, the battery can be recharged more conveniently at home or at work. Depending on the route followed and the assistance mode selected, the claimed range varies from 37 to 72 miles. B'Twin incorporates a conventional Shimano eight-speed transmission to complement the modest powerplant. This city-slicker has commuter-focused features including rigid front forks, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant tires.

Speaking of commuter-focused doodads, the B’Twin LD 500 E packs an integrated lighting system that’s connected to the bike’s battery. Furthermore, a rear-mounted luggage rack allows you to strap a bag containing your daily essentials with ease. Last but not least, the bike gets a side stand for convenient parking and storage. Given all those features, the bike’s retail price of 1,649 Euros, or approximately $1,599 USD, seems more than reasonable.