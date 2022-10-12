Canoo has received another big order for its electric vans, following the one from Walmart announced in July.

The EV startup announced that Zeeba, a growing national fleet leasing provider, has agreed to purchase 5,450 Canoo electric vehicles, with an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024. Zeeba will buy Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicles (LV) for its long-term leasing portfolio. Earlier this year, Walmart ordered 4,500 LDVs with the option to extend the order to 10,000.

The company describes itself as a provider of flexible and affordable fleet solutions for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). Zeeba has chosen Canoo because the LDV and LV modular design enables it to provide client-specific configurations that can be upfit to different use cases over the vehicle lifecycle.

Zeeba estimates that the LDV and LV will be used by customers in the last-mile delivery space, mobile goods, ride hailing, food delivery, trade professions and more. This purchase is part of Zeeba's plans to achieve a minimum 50 percent electrification of its fleet by the first quarter of 2024.

"The LDV & LV are going to be a game changer for businesses we serve. Canoo technology will allow our SMB customers to effectively and efficiently operate their businesses while reducing their carbon footprint. Zeeba has very ambitious electrification goals and we want to achieve leadership in fleet technology." Mike Paletz, Chief Strategy Officer at Zeeba

Gallery: Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle Electric Minivan

29 Photos

Canoo CEO Tony Aquila added that the company has a large committed and growing order book, and is finalizing its multi-year allocations for 2023 customer deliveries. He also said that Canoo will share its manufacturing plan with the broader market shortly.

Canoo vehicles are American-made Class 1 commercial electric vehicles built on the company's proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates all critical components.

The Lifestyle Vehicle (LV) is a people carrier, while the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) is its cargo version. The vehicles also feature a panoramic front window for improved visibility and steer by wire technology that results in more usable interior space and better driver ergonomics.

The LV and LDV feature an 80-kWh battery pack providing an estimated range of 250 miles (402 kilometers). The LDV offers 120 cubic feet (3.4 cubic meters) of cargo volume and one or two seats in the front, while the LV comes in five- or seven-seat configurations.

Canoo says most of service, maintenance and updates will be done over the air, which contributes to lower vehicle downtime. The targeted starting price is $34,750 for the LDV, before destination charge and incentives.