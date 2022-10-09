The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.

The Lightning is also rather powerful, with the Standard-Range battery producing 452 hp and the Extended-Range unit making 580 hp. The latter is capable of 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Therefore, it would interesting to see how an F-150 Lightning performs down the straight line against the most powerful ICE truck on the market, the Ram TRX. YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck recently decided to find out. The channel's host used an Extended-Range Lightning for the race, engaging it in Sport Mode.

In a quarter-mile drag race, the Lightning narrowly lost out against the TRX. It ran a 13.52 second time, crossing the line at 103 mph. Meanwhile, the TRX covered the quarter-mile in just 12.97 seconds and maxed out at 108.1 mph. In a second race, the TRX ran a 12.94-second quarter-mile at 107.6 mph, with the Lightning coming in at 13.2 seconds doing 104 mph.

Although it may have lost, the Lightning still performed admirably and was just one-fifth of a second behind the TRX in the second drag race. Its also important to remember the TRX is significantly more powerful than the Lightning, with its HEMI V8 producing 702 hp.