XPeng electric car sales surprisingly decreased in September, after a long period of uninterrupted growth - even during Chinese lockdowns.

Last month, XPeng delivered 8,468 electric cars, which is 19% less than a year ago, and just over half of what the company achieved in peak months (15,000-16,000).

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

The decrease was noted despite the fact that the company introduced its fourth model - the XPeng G9 flagship SUV. In the first several days (since September 21), 184 G8s were delivered to customers.

The main issue is that the high-volume XPeng P7 was down 38%, while the G3 was down 54%. The new P5 was not able to offset those drops.

In the third quarter, XPeng sold 29,570 cars (up 15% year-over-year). Only time will tell whether XPeng will be able to rebound in Q4.

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – September 2022

So far this year, XPeng car sales exceeded 98,000 units.

Xpeng P7: 52,186 (up 33% year-over-year)

Xpeng P5: 32,037 (new)

Xpeng G3/G3i: 14,146 (down 17% year-over-year)



XPeng G9: 184 (new)

Total: 98,553 (up 75% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold about 240,000 electric cars (200,000th car has been delivered to customers in June), including over 140,000 within the past 12 months.

Besides sales, XPeng highlights a few other milestones reached in September: