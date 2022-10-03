XPeng electric car sales surprisingly decreased in September, after a long period of uninterrupted growth - even during Chinese lockdowns.
Last month, XPeng delivered 8,468 electric cars, which is 19% less than a year ago, and just over half of what the company achieved in peak months (15,000-16,000).
The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.
The decrease was noted despite the fact that the company introduced its fourth model - the XPeng G9 flagship SUV. In the first several days (since September 21), 184 G8s were delivered to customers.
The main issue is that the high-volume XPeng P7 was down 38%, while the G3 was down 54%. The new P5 was not able to offset those drops.
In the third quarter, XPeng sold 29,570 cars (up 15% year-over-year). Only time will tell whether XPeng will be able to rebound in Q4.
Xpeng sales last month:
- Xpeng P7: 4,634 (down 38% year-over-year)
- XPeng P5: 2,417 (up 891% year-over-year)
- Xpeng G3/G3i: 1,233 (down 54% year-over-year)
- XPeng G9: 182 (new)
- Total: 8,468 (down 19% year-over-year)
Xpeng EV sales – September 2022
So far this year, XPeng car sales exceeded 98,000 units.
- Xpeng P7: 52,186 (up 33% year-over-year)
- Xpeng P5: 32,037 (new)
- Xpeng G3/G3i: 14,146 (down 17% year-over-year)
- XPeng G9: 184 (new)
- Total: 98,553 (up 75% year-over-year)
Cumulatively, XPeng has sold about 240,000 electric cars (200,000th car has been delivered to customers in June), including over 140,000 within the past 12 months.
Besides sales, XPeng highlights a few other milestones reached in September:
- launch of the XPeng's City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) in a Guangzhou-based pilot program. The system is described as "China’s most advanced ADAS for urban driving."
- launch of the first 480 kW DC fast chargers (S4) in China: including in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan. By the end of this year, more than 50 S4 chargers to be deployed, but currently only G9 can take advantage of the increased power output.
