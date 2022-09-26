German independent automaker Wiesmann has announced the start of reservations for its first all-electric model, the Project Thunderball roadster.

Starting September 26, customers are able to register their interest for Project Thunderball on the company’s website and secure their place on the reservations list. A fully refundable €3,000 ($2,880) deposit is required for that.

Billed as the world's first all-electric luxury roadster, the Project Thunderball does not come cheap. Prices start at €300,000 ($288,000) for the carbon fiber-bodied sports car that weighs in at little more than 1,700 kilograms (3,747 pounds) and has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) per horsepower.

Power comes from a battery with a usable capacity of 83 kWh supplied by Roding Mobility that feeds energy to two electric motors mounted on the rear axle. The Project Thunderball boasts 671 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque, enabling a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.9 seconds.

Wiesmann says the Project Thunderball brings remarkable agility and handling more than worthy of the badge, thanks to the near perfect 48:52 (front:rear) weight distribution. The driving range is estimated at 311 miles (500 kilometers) on one charge.

The vehicle features an 800-volt architecture, enabling charging to be done via a 22kW onboard unit at home or DC fast-charging at up to 300kW using a public charger. No charging times are available for now, though.

"Project Thunderball is the car that will bring Wiesmann into the new electrified era. Since revealing the car in April we have seen an overwhelming response from potential customers. The car is driving beautifully and our investment in the technology such as the regenerative breaking and latest battery technology has paid off. The Wiesmann brand not only has such a storied and wonderful past and legacy, but a bright and exciting future ahead of it." Roheen Berry, CEO of Wiesmann

Production of Project Thunderball will take place at Wiesmann's 'Gecko' factory, a state-of the-art facility in Dülmen, Germany. The company says the manufacturing unit combining modern production technology with bespoke coachbuilding expertise. The first customer deliveries are on track to begin in 2024.