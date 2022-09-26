Specialized, one of the world’s most popular manufacturers of bicycles and e-bikes, issued a recall on some battery packs on certain electric mountain bike models in May 2021 due to fire risks posed by defects on these batteries. The models included the first-generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo models manufactured between 2017 and 2019.

Now, Specialized has issued an expanded recall that covers a wider range of e-bike models that share the same battery pack. It posted a recall notice on its website highlighting all the battery part numbers and manufacturing dates. Furthermore, the company stated that it will try to individually contact riders who may be affected with the issue either by email, as well as a notification on the Turbo Mission Control mobile application.

Specialized suspects that at most 15 percent of units are affected by the issue. Although extremely unlikely to happen, the degrading seal around the battery’s Control Pad, which is mounted on the side, can let water into the battery and cause a short circuit. This could then pose a fire hazard. That being said, the issue won’t manifest under normal riding conditions, even in a heavy downpour. Specialized adds that it’s only likely to happen through repeated high pressure washing specifically in the area of the battery—something that isn’t recommended to begin with.

For your convenience, here are the bikes included in the company’s most recent recall.

Specialized Levo FSR manufactured from 2016 to 2018

Specialized Levo HT manufactured from 2018 to 2021

Specialized Kenevo FSR manufactured from 2018 to 2019

Specialized M1 batteries manufactured from 2016 to 2021

At the moment, Specialized has not disclosed whether or not any reports of e-bikes actually catching fire have been received. Chances are, being the reputable brand that it is, the company is taking preventative measures and checking all its bases in ensuring its products are living up to what they promised. This is a rather timely recall, too, as the number of light electric vehicle (LEV) fires has been rising dramatically in recent months.

If your bike is included in the list of recalled models, Specialized recommends that you get in touch with your nearest dealer, wherein technicians will inspect and repair the battery pack for free. The repair consists of re-sealing the Control Pad, as well as an inspection of the overall health of the battery. For a better idea of what to look out for, Specialized has made a video highlighting the Control Pad of the battery which you can check out here.