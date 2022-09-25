It wasn't long ago that most electric cars were small, and some were arguably polarizing. In order to eke out enough range, the compact car was the way to go. You probably remember a time not so long ago when we were just waiting and hoping that companies would bring electric SUVs and trucks to market. While the trucks are just beginning to arrive, and there are only a few, a growing majority of today's EVs are crossover SUVs.

The Tesla Model Y electric crossover is one of the most popular EVs across the globe. Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted that it would be a massive success, likely because the Model 3 was the most successful electric car prior to the launch of the Model Y, which is essentially just a more practical and family-friendly version of the Model 3.

With the arrival and success of the Tesla Model Y, it seems the EV SUV floodgates opened, and now there are a number of choices. However, the Model Y's most popular and well-known rival is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is exceedingly similar to the Tesla crossover in s number of ways.

YouTube channel Electrifying pits the Model Y against the Mustang Mach-E, not only since they're primary rivals, but also since the demand for both of them is resulting it growing waiting lists. If you're in the market for one of these electric crossovers, it would be wise to get your deposit in right away so you can take delivery sooner rather than later. Which should you choose, and why? Electrifying writes:

"Should you follow the crowd and join the millions of car buyers around the world who have opted for the Tesla Model Y. The Model 3’s bigger sibling, it combines all the usual Tesla features (good and bad) with what is still the best recharging network available. Or do you opt for the Mustang Mach-E? With a similar range, a higher quality feel and similar levels of practicality, is the Ford a better package?"

It's a very good question, and difficult to answer. However, hosts Ginny and Tom deliver another solid and highly informative episode of "Would you rather," to help us all make an educated decision. Each host delivers a verdict. Will they agree? Disagree? Will their banter help you decide, or make your job harder?

There's only one way to find out. Check out the Electrifying video above to learn whether the Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E is the better EV family hauler. Let us know which is best for you, and why you'd choose one over the other.