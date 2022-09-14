German E-Bike Startup Mastix Introduces The One Electric BMX Bike

With the technology surrounding electric bikes advancing at a rapid pace, manufacturers have been more daring when it comes to the designs and styles of e-bikes they’ve been releasing. The One electric bike by Mastix, a German electric bike company, is a chic commuter bike boasting BMX styling. The startup went live on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and was fully financed in less than an hour, demonstrating the popularity of this bike.

The Mastix One is marketed as a creative take on the modern-day e-bike, and is durable, eye-catching, and has a sophisticated urban design. It was designed as a practical alternative to urban mobility, allowing commuters to ditch their cars in favor of a more active and enjoyable means of getting around. The BMX-style bike weighs 25 kilograms due to its chunky, 20-inch fat tires designed to handle any terrain. It also sports an aluminum frame and a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain to go along with the Bafang electric motor options in order to keep prices down.

Additionally, 100 mm of adjustable front suspension travel and hydraulic brakes are available to help you stop quickly and cushion road imperfections. With regards to performance, the e-bike comes with three Bafang motor options, with only the first two being street legal: a 250W, 750W, and 1000W/1500W dual motor. The Mastix One's maximum speed according to European e-bike regulations is 15.5 miles per hour with the smallest 250W motor, but you can remove the restriction and increase the speed to 20 miles per hour at your own risk.

In contrast, the 750W motor boosts the speed to 21.7 miles per hour (or 26 miles per hour without the limiter), while the most powerful model raises the speed to 37 miles per hour. As was already stated, this renders the bike illegal to ride on public streets. The bike's battery is a 48V/14Ah unit that is elegantly fitted into the frame. With rapid charging, it can go from empty to full in just 2.5 hours, and it boasts a range of around 46 miles on a single charge. However, there are battery upgrades available as well for those looking for a little more range.

The starting price for the new Mastix One e-bike in its most basic version is $1,640. Mastix One comes with a water bottle that matches the color of the e-bike and is offered in seven different color combinations. Furthermore, you can customize the color of certain parts such as the chain and handlebar with colors of your choosing. Having said all that, the BMX bike is currently available on Kickstarter, with a target delivery date of January 2023.