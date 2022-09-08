According to a recent announcement by Fermata Energy, Nissan has approved the first bi-directional charger for use with the Leaf electric car in the US. Fermata's FE-15 bidirectional charger and its UL 9741 certification both passed critical certification requirements.

Fermata Energy, a leader in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services, notes that its product has been officially verified as compatible with the Nissan Leaf. Meanwhile, Nissan assures that the usage of the new technology won't affect the car's current battery warranty coverage.

For those unaware, bidirectional charging means that not only can the Leaf charge just like any other EV, but it can also send energy back to the power grid. Think of the Ford F-150 Lightning powering your home, sort of. It seems more and more electric car makers are considering implementing such a feature.

Fermata Energy claims that its technology makes the Leaf the only fully electric passenger vehicle on our shores that can supply energy to the grid. The company explains:

"LEAF owners with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bidirectional charger to park their vehicle, plug it in, and save money with their local electric utility, as well as reduce the total cost of ownership of the vehicle."

Fermata goes on to pat Nissan on the back for moving forward with the technology. It will mean that future Leaf owners will have more value available in their cars, and they'll be able to further reduce the cost of ownership while supporting the taxed electric grid.

Fermata's Energy Demand Charge Management system is a helpful tool, especially for EV fleets. Essentially, it monitors a building's electricity use and takes advantage of opportunities to pull power from the Leaf's battery when there are critical loads or when electricity is in high demand and/or more expensive.

The FE-15 bidirectional chargers are also available for commercial and government use. They're installed at several locations in the US. In fact, Fermata Energy has already helped a recreation center in Boulder, Colorado, save some $270 per month in electricity costs.