Rolltech Introduces Urban-Focused Hunna Folding Electric Bike

The Hunna is a contemporary take on the bicycle that embraces contemporary British bike culture. It's a simple folding electric bike that is not only fashionable and fun, but also helps cities develop and address the current environmental and health issues facing today's generation. The Hunna is a no-frills foldable e-bike designed by tech company Rolltech with the goal of giving young people a new viewpoint on urban living.

Hunna is outfitted with large, 20 x 4-inch anti-puncture tires for any terrain, claiming to assure a smooth ride not just on paved roads, but on the odd off-road adventure, too. It was designed with convenience, safety, and affordability in mind. The e-bike has Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, equipped with a motor cut-off system once engaged, for smoother, more efficient braking. The bike's battery can also be secured or removed for added convenience, as well as the option of charging the battery on or off the bike.

It should come as no surprise that the Hunna has a respectable powertrain that can handle the urban jungle with relative ease. Two variations of the Hunna are offered: one with a 750W motor and the other with a 250W motor. Both of them are Bafang brushless motors, however the later can go up to 30 mph while the former can only reach a top speed of 15.5 mph. The 750W version has a larger, 17.5 Ah battery that has adequate power for up to 50 miles, while the 250W version has a 15 Ah battery that is said to provide up to 40 miles of range per charge.

Hunna boasts a fashionable appearance and a durable design in addition to being handy to carry on your everyday commute. This foldable bike has a simple, three-step folding process that lets you quickly reduce the bike's size to just 110 centimeters long and 85 centimeters tall. You can do this by just folding the frame and stem and lowering the seat post. Whatever the case, the Hunna weighs in at a whopping 29 kilograms.

This brings us to the topic of price. Currently, the 250W e-bike is on sale for a discounted price of $2,050 USD on Indiegogo, where both Hunna bikes are also available for pre-order. The more potent 750W variant costs $2,450 USD, and both bikes are anticipated to launch in January 2023. While the bikes’ pricing seems to be pretty reasonable, it’s facing some stiff competition from Chinese-made electric bikes that offer more range and performance at an even lower price.