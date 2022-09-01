NIO reports that its overall electric vehicle delivers in August increased by 82% year-over-year to 10,677, which is also a slight improvement over July.

Last month, the company sold 7,551 crossover/SUVs (up 28% year-over-year) and 3,126 sedans.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

The numbers for individual models were not released, aside from two models: the NIO ET7 (3,126), which is the only sedan in the lineup, and the all-new NIO ES7 (398), which entered the market in August.

"In August, the production and delivery of the ES7, a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2), started to ramp up steadily."

Sales results:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8): 7,551 (up 28% year-over-year)

including 398 ES7 Sedans (ET7): 3,126 (new)

Total: 10,677 (up 82% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – August 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 71,000 electric cars:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8): 59,045 (up 6% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET7): 12,511 (new)

Total: 71,556 (up 28% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 238,626 electric cars (the 200,000th car was produced on April 26), including over 107,000 in the most recent 12 months.

All five existing models (NIO EC6, NIO ES6, NIO ES7, NIO ES8, and NIO ET7) are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre, also in Hefei.

The next model - NIO ET5 - entered production at NIO's second factory at NeoPark in August. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in September. Thus, the company will have a total of six electric models on the market soon.

Simultaneously, the company is expanding its business in Europe, where later this year will launch the ET7 model in a few first countries.

As we understand, with the enlarged lineup, the Chinese manufacturer will now focus on volume, which at over 10,000 a month, is lagging behind some other EV startups, not even mentioning large OEMs, like BYD.