As you may have seen on social media, an updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted on a semi-truck trailer, and sadly, not a Tesla Semi. The massive electric truck appears to have just come from having a bit of fun, and it may be heading out for another does. However, aside from its beat-up condition, people quickly took interest in the equipment that's been placed on the truck.

Tesla owner, Tesla FSD Beta tester, and social media influencer Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) took to Twitter to share the image of the Cybertruck prototype. He spotted it on a trailer as Tesla was unloading it. Not long after Whole Mars shared the image, others in the Tesla community began sharing it and talking about the cameras and/or sensors mounted on the electric pickup truck prototype.

We've seen sightings of Tesla's vehicles out testing with various cameras and or mapping systems, as well as what appears to be Lidar. However, in this case, it's not on the top of the truck, and it's much more obvious than some at least of the equipment in other cases. In fact, as you can see, there are rather large contraptions on the Cybertruck's frunk lid.

According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck prototype in the photo was actually found to have many sensors, and it appears they may be used for calibrating the truck's cameras. At this point, it's only speculation, but the word in the Tesla community is that Tesla is likely still making decisions on the Cybertruck's camera placement.

Tesla has specific areas where it mounts cameras on its vehicles, but the Cybertruck doesn't follow the design cues found on any other Tesla vehicle. Moreover, it's made of a completely different material, it's much larger, and almost any hardware placed on the EV is going to be very obvious unless Tesla is especially creative. Think of the concerns with the Cybertruck's massive windshield wiper.

The fact that it appears Tesla has been really putting this particular Cybertruck through the paces also begs other questions. As you can see, the truck is a mess, so perhaps it was off-road testing day. However, Tesla could have been recording footage for an upcoming video, it could have been testing the cameras and/or sensors capability in tough conditions, or it could simply be working on any other number of vehicle or camera calibrations.

Hopefully, we'll find out what Tesla is up to sooner rather than later. In the meantime, leave us your best guesses in the comment section below.