From next week onwards, Genesis will start selling the GV60 in four more US states. Currently, the GV60 can only be bought in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. However, from September those in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington will also be able to order the premium crossover.

The Genesis GV60 launched in California back in May. The GV60, which is manufactured in South Korea, has a starting price of $59,985 after delivery. It's based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, which is also used by the Ioniq 5 and EV6.

Two versions of the GV60 are available in North America. The entry-level GV60 Advance comes with AWD as standard and has a 248-mile range. It produces 314 hp and is good for 0-60 mph in a brisk 5.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the top-trim GV60 Performance comes with 429 hp and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

Both variants of the GV60 come with three years of free Electrify America charging. Inside, the GV60's central infotainment screen and instrument cluster are both 12.3-inches in size. The GV60's software is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, meanwhile head-up display is standard. Four-way electric heated/ventilated seats, wireless charging, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, lane-keep assist, and even a fingerprint authentication system are also all standard on the GV60. In fact, the base GV60 is so well-equipped that the only options you can spec are metallic paint for an extra $575 and a first aid kit for $45.