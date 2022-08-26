This week, we have news from Monterey Car Week, including a wreck that involved a Rimac Nevera. We also have news from Genesis, Lucid, and Polestar. Here's our Top EV News for the week of Aug 26, 2022.

In the Beginning

The Genesis X Speedium Coupe EV’s interior and sleek exterior is stunning. Genesis gave a glimpse of the exterior earlier this year, but the interior was not revealed until last week at Monterey Car Week. The interior was inspired by minimalistic Korean architecture and is simple, yet stylish.

I like how the interior is designed around the driver, including the floating center console to enhance the driver experience. Hyundai has sold over 73,000 EVs this year and plans on launching the Genesis EV models in 2025.

Wrecked

It’s all fun and games until a motorcyclist crashes into your $2.5 million Rimac Nevera on the way to Monterey Car Week. There is a rumor going around that it was Richard Hammond piloting the motorcycle. We cannot confirm this though (this is a joke).

The motorcyclist was allegedly driving recklessly on the PCH before hitting the Nevera. It appears to be a low-speed incident and all parties involved seem to be okay. The Nevera looked to suffer from minimal damage. I wonder what a slightly damaged Nevera would cost me?

Vehicle-To-Load

The newly announced Polestar 6 has CEO Thomas Ingenlath thinking about bidirectional charging to feature in the vehicle, set to hit the streets by 2026. With bidirectional charging, dubbed “vehicle-to-load”, the Polestar would act as a battery backup during power outages, but could also send energy back into the grid during peak demand. The Polestar 6 is expected on the road in 2026.

Sapphire

As rumored in last week’s newsletter, the Lucid Air Sapphire was confirmed at The Quail last week. The EV features three motors, carbon-ceramic brakes, new sports seats, and over 1,200 hp. The vehicle can reach 0-60 mph in under two seconds with a top speed of 200 mph. Production begins in the first half of next year, so prepare your wallets as it will set you back around $249,000.

