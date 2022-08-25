Italian E-Bike Maker Moto Parilla Introduces The Trilix Urban E-Bike

The rise of the urban-focused electric bicycle has allowed manufacturers to become more and more adventurous when it comes to their designs. For the most part, the traditional double-triangle bicycle frame has been innovated upon and now comes in a wide array of variations. Be it for functionality or mere aesthetics, e-bikes of today are looking more and more futuristic.

Such is the case with the Trilix, the newest offering from upmarket e-bike brand Moto Parilla. Now, Moto Parilla is an e-bike manufacturer based in Italy, and its designs clearly highlight this Italian heritage. The brand previously released an e-bike called the Carbon, and its close to 8,000 Euro price tag, as well as its radical styling reminded me a lot of motorcycles from MV Agusta and Ducati. Being a proud motorcycle enthusiast myself, and having had the privilege of housing a number of Ducatis and MV Agustas in my garage, I know for a fact that these bikes ooze passion and the love for two wheels.

Having said that, chances are that the creations from Moto Parilla are no different. While the Carbon may be out of reach for the majority of e-cyclists out there, the brand has released a more affordable model called the Trilix—although its 2,968-Euro price tag isn’t exactly cheap. The Trilix makes use of a trellis style frame that looks like it was pulled out of a Ducati Monster. In between the trellis frame sits what looks like a small fuel tank, which is, surprise, surprise, the battery.

The battery pack on the Trilix is a 15-amp-hour unit composed of a bunch of LG cells. Moto Parilla doesn’t disclose exact range figures, as these are heavily dependent on a ton of variables. Performance-wise, the Trilix is powered by a Bofeili mid-drive motor. Two variants are on offer, with one producing a power output of 250W, and the other bumping it up some with 350W of power. The bike’s unique frame design makes it convenient for riders to mount up their bags up front, as well as making it easy to get on and off the bike thanks to its incredibly low standover height.

As mentioned, Moto Parilla is offering the Trilix in two variants—one with a 250W motor and the other with a 350W motor. Furthermore, the bike can be purchased with either 16-inch or 20-inch wheels, depending on your intended use and preferences.