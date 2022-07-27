MV Agusta Dabbles Into Off-Road E-Bikes With E-Gravel And E-Enduro

Many premium and high-end motorcycle manufacturers have started to promote electric bicycles in recent years to appeal to brand devotees who either desire an e-bike for enjoyment or commuting needs. Consider Ducati and its extensive line of e-bikes for both leisure and sporting uses. With its AMO electric road bike available in RR or RC trim, MV Agusta has also dabbled in the e-bike market.

Since the MV Agusta brand was mostly recognized for its sportbikes and high-performance naked bikes at the time, choosing road bikes made sense. But after EICMA 2021, MV Agusta showed off its more adventurous side by releasing its two Lucky Explorer 9.5 and 5.5 adventure bike models, which were modeled after the storied Cagiva Elefant rally bike. The E-Gravel and E-Enduro electric bicycles from MV Agusta, which share the Lucky Explorer name and branding, were introduced to further emphasize the Lucky Explorer's spirit of exploration.

Thus, the MV Agusta Lucky Explorer E-Enduro bike is an electric enduro mountain bike to begin with. It has a high-quality carbon fiber frame, a Fox fork, and an adjustable Fox rear shock absorber. As for tech and performance, the MV Agusta Lucky Explorer E-Enduro is powered by a 750 Wh battery and a Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

Up next, the E-Gravel sports a road bike frame, complete with a pair of low-slung drop bars that give the bike an aggressive stance. The E-Gravel has gravel tires and a front suspension fork for added compliance when riding off-road. Performance wise, it features a lightweight Mahle X20 motor, and a smaller 350 Wh battery. MV Agusta claims an The impressive 13.4-kilogram weight, as well as a range of up to 140 kilometers, or 87 miles, on a single charge.

At present, MV Agusta has yet to list the price of the Lucky Explorer electric bicycles. Additionally, no launch date has been announced just yet. That being said, you can bet that these bikes are going to command quite a premium, especially given the fact that it's MV Agusta we're talking about here.