Fisker has announced that it may expand the current production numbers of its Ocean electric SUV beyond 50,000 per year in 2024 "due to strong consumer demand from across the globe."

The EV startup said last month that the 5,000-unit Fisker Ocean One limited launch edition sold out globally in just 30 days, with the waitlist numbering over 1,000. Now, Fisker is saying the Ocean Sport base model and mid-level Ocean Ultra are sold out in the United States, after potential binding orders for both trims sold out in a matter of days earlier this month.

The company founded and run by Henrik Fisker claims it currently has more than 58,000 reservations (including firm orders) for the electric SUV, and projects it will have at least 80,000 reservations by the end of the year.

"The enthusiasm we're seeing worldwide for the Fisker Ocean is nothing short of humbling. With our partners at Magna, test vehicles are rolling off the line at the carbon-neutral manufacturing plant in Graz, where we are working diligently on expanding production numbers beyond the current projection of 50,000 units per year. We are also exploring expanding operations to meet this growing demand, including considering manufacturing in the United States." CEO and Chairman of Fisker, Henrik Fisker

The executive did not elaborate on the part about US manufacturing, but if such plans materialize Fisker will most likely use a contract manufacturer instead of building its own factory. The EV startup already has a deal in place with Foxconn to build the entry-level PEAR EV at the Taiwanese company's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, from 2024. Building the Ocean EV will help the automaker qualify for the new federal tax credits.

Fisker says the startup is full speed ahead on all fronts, thanks to its "disciplined spending, strong cash position, extraordinary operational flexibility, strong relationships with our suppliers, and a diversified, high line-of-sight potential revenue stream for the first year." The company claims to have a solid cash position with $852 million in the bank at the end of Q2 2022.

Henrik Fisker also said he will visit the Magna-Steyr plant in Austria in September to check out the very latest pre-production Fisker Ocean vehicles coming off the line. Fisker showed the Ocean in person at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance last week and cruised the coastline in a Blue Planed Fisker Ocean test vehicle.

After the event, the Fisker Ocean has embarked on a cross-country drive to the Atlantic Ocean, taking on New York for the first time. The vehicle will be showcased in the Hamptons and Brooklyn areas from August 26-28.