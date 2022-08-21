Just last week, we shared a video with you about a Volkswagen ID.3 owner who drove a Tesla Model 3 Performance for the first time. He was very obviously impressed with the Tesla for many reasons, and it seemed as though he might be hoping to get his hands on one. However, the Model 3 Performance costs close to double the price of the VW electric hatchback.

The Volkswagen ID.3 owner is Alex Gillon, and he runs a YouTube channel called EV Driver. After spending some time with the Tesla Model 3, he called the experience "mind-boggling." Not only was Alex impressed with the Tesla's acceleration and overall driving dynamics, but also its large and responsive touch screen and excellent software.

Needless to say, after 18 months of owning the ID.3. he decided it was time to sell it. However, rather than splurging for a Tesla Model 3 Performance, he opted for the less expensive Model 3 Long Range. Still, a Model 3 will set you back about $20,000 more than the ID.3.

Alex explains that he's been happy with the ID.3, and calls it a really solid car. He says the VW has mostly good hardware, though there are some issues with the lights on the infotainment system, and the wireless phone charger actually discharges his phone rather than charging it. While there are other minor hardware concerns, the ID.3's software is the biggest issue for Alex, and it's no secret it has been troublesome to other ID.3 owners as well.

As Alex pointed out at length in the previous video, the Model 3's software seemed to impress him more than anything else about the car. Sure, its performance took him by surprise, but the car's interior features will likely be something he appreciates just as much on a day-to-day basis. Chances are, he won't be putting the pedal to the medal every time he hops in his Tesla, but he will almost certainly be enjoying its large infotainment system, unique features, and over-the-air software updates.

Check out the video for many more details about why Alex sold his ID.3 and bought a Model 3. Once you've finished watching, we'd love to know your thoughts on the matter.

What do you think of Alex's decision? Would you have done the same thing? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.